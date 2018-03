The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow and is now worth an estimated $521 million.

According to the Illinois Lottery, it's only the fourth time in Mega Millions history that the jackpot has risen above $500 million, and it’s the 10th-largest prize ever offered in U.S. lottery history.

The lump sum option for the current jackpot is $317.2 million. The overall odds of winning are 1:302,575,350. The Drawing is Friday night at 10 p.m.