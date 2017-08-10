Mega Millions jackpot up to $393 million

Lottery officials are citing strong sales for the reason Friday's Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to $393 million.

Officials said in a press release that the jackpot is the fifth largest in the game's history. The jackpot has been growing since it was last won on April 28.

Mega Millions isn't the only game in the spotlight this week, however. The Powerball has now reached its 14th highest jackpot at $356 million.

Lottery officials say that for both games to have such large jackpot at the same time is unusual. So what are the odds of the same person winning the Mega Millions drawing on Friday and the Powerball drawing on Saturday?

1 in 75 quadrillion. Written out, that's 75,000,000,000,000,000.

“Winning both jackpots is something fun to daydream about, but it’s perhaps the ultimate long shot,” Iowa Lottery CEO Terry Rich said. “That’s why we emphasize responsible play. Have fun playing the lottery, but remember to play with your head, not over your head.”

If you decide to go for it, Mega Millions tickets will cost you $1 each. The next drawing is Friday, August 11. Powerball tickets cost $2 a piece and the next drawing is Saturday, August 12.