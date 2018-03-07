Megyn Kelly Today to feature Quad City reporter

Megyn Kelly Today runs on TV-6 weekdays at 9 a.m. The “She Made It” series showcases women who against the odds, keep fighting until they've "made it" to the top.

Megyn Kelly Today

A message from the KWQC News Director, Stephanie Hedrick:

Every day we work hard to bring you stories that impact our communities and sometimes change history. It's not often we report about the other local news stations that also seek your viewership. But as journalists, our newsroom agreed it was important to share a story that does involve one of our competitors.

Thursday, March 8, Megyn Kelly will feature a news reporter from the Quad Cities' CBS affiliate in a series called, She Made It. Tahera Rahman is making news across the nation as a young Muslim reporter who is breaking ground in our industry by wearing a hijab head scarf.

We hope you will tune in for Tahera's story about finding the courage to move from behind, to in front of the camera and how the community is responding. Thursday morning at 9 a.m. on TV-6.