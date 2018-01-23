Melania Trump will not go to Davos

First lady Melania Trump will not accompany U.S. President Donald Trump to a global summit in Davos this week.

(Image Source: White House / MGN)

Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said Tuesday that due to "scheduling and logistical issues," Mrs. Trump will not attend.

The White House had previously said she would accompany the president on the trip to the annual summit in a Swiss Alpine resort.

A government shutdown had threated to upend the trip, but it is back on with the government reopening.

A Cabinet delegation was expected to leave Tuesday and the president later in the week. The president is set to address the gathering Friday.

