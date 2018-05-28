Memorial Day Ceremony held at Rock Island National Cemetery

On this 150th anniversary of Memorial Day, between one thousand and two thousand people came together visited the Rock Island National Cemetery to honor our brave heroes and how they lived their lives.

This year's keynote speaker was Barbara Ritter, a gold star mother. Ritter lost her son, Sgt. Leevon Ritter about six years ago.

"He just loved life. He loved joy and humor and laughter and he was quite an inspirational young man to be around," said Ritter.

She says Sgt. Ritter was full of life and joy. She carries his sense of humor with her every time she looks at the smiley face tattoo on her finger, just like the one her son had.

Sue Jehlen, the director of the Rock Island National Cemetery, says today is also about making sure families know their loved ones will never be forgotten.

"They suffer and they're suffering and they're in pain because of missing their loved one, but we want to share those stories. We want to keep that legacy alive especially in a cemetery that's so old," she said.

Today, Ritter shared her son's story just like others will remember their loved ones. She reminded others of the heroes whose stories will always live on.

"It's been said as long as we mention their names, they will never be forgotten," she said.