Memorial Day ceremonies planned across the Quad Cities

Rock Island Arsenal, Ill.:

A Memorial Day Ceremony will begin at 10:45 a.m., Monday, May 28, at Rock Island National Cemetery. The Memorial Day address will be given by Sue Jehlen, director, Rock Island National Cemetery and the keynote speaker will be Barb Ritter, Gold Star Mother, Colona American Legion Auxiliary. Patriotic music will be provided by the CASI New Horizons Band, an honor salute by the Korean War Veterans Association QC Chapter #168, an echo honor salute by the Moline American Legion Post 246, and taps by Bill Hall, Bugles Across America, AmVets Post 28. There will be no parking at the cemetery for this ceremony except for individuals who are wheelchair bound. Parking for all others will be behind Memorial Park in the large lot. Buses will be transporting people from the parking lot to the cemetery and will run 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors should arrive early to ensure enough time to park their vehicles and be transported to the cemetery. Memorial Park is located off the main Island road, Rodman Avenue at the corner of East Street.

Milan, Ill.

A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the Milan American Legion at 515 W. 1st Ave. The program will feature presentation of a Patriot Flag containing names of people killed when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center in New York on 11 September 2001. There will also be a speaker from the Rock Island Arsenal, flowers placed at the memorial on the Legion lawn, and a rifle salute. The ceremony is open to the public.

Moline, Ill.:

First Army Chief of Staff Col. Shawn E. Klawunder will speak at the Moline VFW Post 2153 Memorial Day Observance. It will be at 1721 7th Street in Moline on Monday, May 28, starting at 1 p.m. The observance will also include the post's honor guard providing a gun-salute.

East Moline, Ill.:

Maj. Ronald Brown, First Army, Executive Officer to the Commanding General, will speak during the East Moline American Legion Post 227 Memorial Day observance. It will be held at 829 16th Avenue in East Moline on Monday, May 28 at 1 p.m.

Blue Grass, Iowa:

Lt. Col. Karen Luisi, First Army, Chief, Medical Operations, will speak during the Blue Grass American Legion Post 711 Memorial Day observance. It will be held at the Blue Grass Cemetery at 101 Burnside Lane in Blue Grass on Monday, May 28 at 10 a.m.

Camanche, Iowa:

There will be a Memorial Day service at Rose Hill Cemetery on Washington Boulevard in Camanche. It starts at 10 a.m.

Eldridge, Iowa:

Scott County veterans will be honored at one of the oldest continuous observances of Memorial Day West of the Mississippi River. The 99th annual Memorial Day service will be held at Historic Summit Church on Utica Ridge Road and Blackhawk Trail in Davenport. The service will be held on Monday, May 28 at 9 a.m. The service will consist of an honor guard presenting the U.S. flag, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance led by a veteran, the singing of patriotic songs, listening to patriotic speeches, and reading of a roll call of Scott County veterans. After the service, people will move into the adjoining cemetery for a twenty-one gun salute to all veterans past and present. Following the tribute, the public is invited to remain and enjoy refreshments at the historic country church.

LeClaire, Iowa:

A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Bridgeview Elementary School in LeClaire on Monday, May 28 at 11 a.m. The event will feature the Pleasant Valley Concert Band along with several guest speakers, including Col. Stacy S. Townsend from the Rock Island Arsenal.