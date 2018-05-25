Memorial Weekend visitors to Starved Rock State Park should expect heavy traffic

Visitors planning a trip to Starved Rock State Park are advised to expect travel delays and are encouraged to consider alternate routes to avoid congestion at the Illinois Rt. 178 bridge project.

To ease traffic congestion, motorists traveling to Starved Rock from the east on Interstate 80 should consider exiting at Ottawa, cross the Illinois River, and approach the park from the east on Illinois Rt. 71. Motorists also can exit southbound on Interstate 39 and take the Illinois Rt. 71 exit at Oglesby.

Conservation Police strictly enforce the following safety rules at Starved Rock:

• No possession of alcohol on trails year-round

• No alcohol allowed anywhere in the park Jan. 1 – May 31

• No hiking off trails

• No climbing rock walls and cliffs

• No swimming

• No defacing sandstone walls with paint or etchings

• No littering

• No being on trails after dark

All hikers at Starved Rock State Park should stay on designated trails. St. Peter sandstone in Starved Rock can crumble and be slippery when wet.