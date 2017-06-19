Memorial appears on avenue where burned body was found

On Tuesday, May 30th, a burned body was discovered on the 3000 block of West Denison Avenue in Davenport.

Police have identified the body as Brandon Brooks, a 35-year old from Rock Island.

Weeks later, neighbors are still wondering the details of what happened.

"I haven't heard anything from the neighbors so much lately," says resident Ryan DeGeeter.

August Keim and his wife were surprised to wake up that day about three weeks ago.

"We didn't realize it was a body until I got up an hour later," he remembers.

Neighbors say it didn't take long for a memorial to show up.

"When I came home from work actually, I saw somebody put out flowers and a couple candles," says DeGeeter.

The resident who lives at 3010 W. Denison Ave says he left the memorial up for some time before taking it down not too long ago.

Later, a new memorial with a cross and flowers on it appeared.

"That's new somebody took everything else down and now they got a little cross up there with a flower on it," explains Keim.

Some residents don't mind the tribute. Keim thinks it might be better suited elsewhere.

"There's cemeteries and there's places for it, but not here," he believes.

The city of Davenport says there are no regulations when it comes to the placement or removal of memorials.

Davenport police are continuing the investigation and will release further details as the become available.