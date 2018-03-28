Memorial for Florida school shooting victims dismantled

A team of volunteers has begun dismantling the sprawling display of balloons, flowers, teddy bears and tributes left in memory of the 17 people gunned down in a Valentine's Day shooting at a Florida high school.

The Sun Sentinel reports the objects will be preserved in climate-controlled rooms for a future public exhibit on the first anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre.

Parkland Historical Society President Jeff Schwartz says the initial goal is to get the items indoors after more than a month of being exposed to sun, heat and rain.

Earlier this month, Schwartz and his volunteers spent a day and a half dismantling a second memorial in a park near the school. It contained about 1,500 items.