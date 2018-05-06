Memorial service held for fallen officers

Officers and community members from surrounding areas in the Quad Cities gathered Sunday to remember those who died in the line of duty.

They sang and they remembered their fellow officers, who gave the ultimate sacrifice. For some, it was an opportunity to reflect on why they continue the call.

“I joined the police force because I wanted to make a difference and I wanted to help people,” said Captain Trevor Fisk, Moline Police Department.

Each and every day they put on their uniforms and some never return home. For Captain Trevor Fisk, the memorial service is a reminder of a family member, he lost in the line of duty.

“Even though the years pass, the emotion surrounding an accident like that is brought up in services like this,” said Captain Fisk.

It's the love and solidarity between each other that keeps them and the families going.

“Law enforcement nationwide worldwide actually is a brotherhood, sisterhood. We are family and something like this is just a reminder of how close we actually are,” said Captain Fisk.

In difficult times like now, where their service feels for granted. Community members say this is a chance to remember the freedoms we enjoy wouldn't be possible without them.

“They're actually putting more into the community than we are. Through their work, through their effort. Remember to be grateful,” said Reverend Tony Liston, Chaplain for the officers’ memorial.

“It really means a lot to them, when the public comes together to show their support,” said Troy Sullivan, Scott County Deputy Reserve.

Through it all, the difference and impact they make don't go unnoticed and because of them, future generations follow in their footsteps.

[I want to be a] “Police officer because they protect the city,” said attendee Chase Smiley.

Although they don't serve for the recognition, no two-letter words can ever be enough then.

“Thank you, thank you,” said Smiley.

46 men and women who lost their lives were honored Sunday.

