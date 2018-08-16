UPDATE Man sentenced to 10 years for attempted murder in Galva

UPDATE 8/16/18: 25-year-old Quenton Whiteside of Prophetstown, Illinois was sentenced to ten years in prison after being found guilty of attempted murder.

The men accused of attempted murder in Galva, Illinois are expected in court Thursday morning.

25-year-old Quenton Whiteside of Prophetstown, Illinois was arrested in April after police 20-year-old Michael Palmer badly beaten.

22-year-old Jamar Whiteside and 19-year-old Caine Ingram will also appear in court Thursday. Both are facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Police say the victim, Palmer of Burlington suffered multiple skull fractures and multiple stab wounds puncturing his lung and lacerating his liver.

All three are charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a knife, aggravated battery with an axe handle, aggravated battery /use of deadly weapon, and aggravated battery.