Men wanted on murder charges surrender

A Northwestern University professor and a University of Oxford employee wanted in the brutal stabbing death of a Chicago man surrendered peacefully in California and will be returned to Chicago for interrogation, federal and local authorities said.

Wyndham Lathem, 42, gave himself up late Friday at the Oakland federal building and Andrew Warren, 56, surrendered at about the same time to the San Francisco Police Department, according to Michael McCloud, fugitive taskforce commander with the U.S. Marshals Service.

McCloud said the surrender of the two suspects was "negotiated," although he declined to say how that happened.

Authorities said they will appear separately in court before being extradited to Illinois.

Both face charges of first-degree murder in the killing of 26-year-old Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau.

