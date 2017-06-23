Mental Health Counselors want Firework consumers to keep those with PTSD in the back of their minds

Lots of fireworks stands are popping up around the quad cities these days, but some mental health experts want you to keep veterans in the back of your mind.

Now that fireworks are allowed in Iowa, mental health counselors remind it's a tough season for some military veterans with PTSD say the banging and loud noise they cause can be a huge trigger for some veterans.

"With the fireworks it's the percussion, the boom, and so when we've been in combat, and we have RPG's and grenades and rockets exploding, the body remembers that, so that serves as a trigger," said Retired U.S Army Chaplin and Mental Health Counselor, Lyndon Fluegel. "I'll just tell veterans going through that to breathe,"

Mental health experts say anyone experiencing triggers from fireworks to always remain calm, and never hesitate to call your local counselor about your situation.