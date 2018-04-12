Mental Health Facility construction begins after three-year process

"I'm extremely appreciative of their commitment in helping us meet the growing need for compassionate, accessible healthcare in Iowa for generations now and for generations to come," said Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds standing at a podium Thursday.

Dozens of state and local leaders sat under a white awning, hearing from eight speakers before breaking ground.

The 72 bed facility, named Eagle View Behavioral Health, will sit off of Tanglefoot Lane near I-74 in Bettendorf.

It took three trips to Ankeny to get approval from the Iowa Strategic Health Facilities Council. Each time, city leaders expressed their need for the facility.

City leaders say it will fill the mental health void in the QCA.

"Mental health and behavioral health have become an epidemic in the Quad City Community over the past 10 or so years," Said Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher. "This is a great step in the right direction for all of us who live here in getting help for those in need."

The facility will employ 200 people, cost 20 million dollars and take 12-18 months to build.

"Your passion and commitment for this project is about believing there are people that need assistance," said Jim Shaheen, Founder and President of Strategic Behavioral Health. "We're here to do that."

The twelfth facility built by Strategic Behavioral Health is specifically designed to house inpatient and outpatient treatment for mental health and substance abuse.

"Thank you for a beautiful new building, 200 new jobs and investing in the people in this community that need help the most," said Mayor Gallagher.

The company's Charlotte facility has had multiple issues in recent months.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the facility was fined by the state of North Carolina after allegations that workers sexually and physically abused kids there.

Plus, the state stopped admissions to that facility for a short time in February.

When KWQC tried to ask Jim Shaheen about that facility he declined to comment. We then asked two follow up questions and he left the interview.