Now in its third season, Mercado on Fifth is back on the streets of Moline Friday nights.

The weekly market is featured in Moline’s Floreciente neighborhood on 5th Avenue and 12th Street.

The open-air market features food trucks, and produce and retail vendors.

It opened for the season Friday, June 1. Mercado on Fifth will run every Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Oct. 26.