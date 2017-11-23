Mercer County Crime Stoppers asking for help locating fugitive

The Mercer County Crime Stoppers is currently seeking the public's help in locating a fugitive.

29-year-old Jesse J. Walsh of Sherrard is wanted out of Mercer County in connection with aggravated fleeing and eluding and aggravated battery to a police officer.

Mercer County Sheriff's Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 11:42 p.m on Walsh's vehicle, Walsh fled. Shortly after Rock Island County Sheriff's Deputies located Walsh's vehicle and again, Walsh fled. During this time, a Mercer County Deputy was struck by Walsh's vehicle, Walsh then crashed his vehicle and fled on foot.

The incident took place east of Sherrard on the Mercer/Rock Island County line.

The deputy was transported to University Hospitals in Iowa City for non-life threatening injuries.

Walsh is described as a white mal, 6-foot, 160-pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any other crimes, please contact the Mercer County Crime Stoppers at our toll-free number at 1-800-582-2762 or 309-582-3500.

If your information leads to the arrest of this person, or persons involved in other crimes a cash reward of up to $1,000 will be paid to you in a confidential manner.