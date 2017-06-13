Mercer County Crime Stoppers need help to find a wanted man

Mercer County Crime Stoppers need help finding a wanted fugitive.

Officials say they are looking for 20-year-old Ian Hunter of rural Viola, Ill. who is wanted for residential burglary. Hunter is described as being about 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighing around 420 pounds. There was no photo available at the time of this report.

Anyone with information should call 309-582-3500 or toll free 1-800-582-2762.

Mercer County Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1000 for information leading to his arrest.