Mercer County Crime Stoppers searching for multiple wanted suspects

The Mercer County Crime Stoppers is actively searching for multiple wanted suspects. Three of the ten wanted suspects are pictured above.

23-year-old Deveon Moon is wanted for a Theft charge as of August 11, 2016.

Moon is described as a black male with brown eyes and short black hair. Moon is 5'7" and weighs approximately 170-pounds. He has a tattoo on his left and right arm.

27-year-old Justin M. Melton is wanted on a Robbery charge as of June 28, 2017.

Melton is described as a white male with green eyes and brown hair. He is 5'11" and weighs approximately 145-pounds.

43-year-old David A. Obenshain is wanted on a Failure to Register as a Sex Offender charge.

Obenshain is described as a white male with blue eyes and short brown hair. He is 6'0" and weighs approximately 185-pounds.

Obenshain has tattoos on his left and right arms.

