Mercer County Crime Stoppers searching for wanted suspects

The Mercer County Crime Stoppers is actively searching for multiple wanted suspects. Three of the 11 wanted suspects are pictured above.

28-year-old Keri V Brown is wanted for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Brown is described as a white female with blue eyes and long brown hair. She is 105-pounds and is 5'3". She has been listed as wanted as of April 16, 2018.

38-year-old Heather J Alvarez is wanted for Manufacturing/Delivering of Cannabis. Alvarez is described as a white female with long blonde hair with blue eyes. She is 5'5" and weighs 220-pounds. Alvarez has a back tattoo and tattoo on her left leg. She has been listed as wanted as of April 6, 2018.

42-year-old Gary Lavern Burkett is wanted on Burglary charges. He has been wanted as of June 4, 2018. He is described as a white male with blue eyes and short brown hair. He is 6'1" and weighs 260-pounds.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers or submit a You do not have to give your name CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.