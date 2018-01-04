Mercer County Deputies make meth arrest in their own parking lot

Mercer County Sheriff's Deputies received a complaint of a reckless driver Wednesday afternoon. They later lost sight of the vehicle somewhere in Aledo.

"Lo and behold, about twenty minutes later one of the guys comes walking in the front door [of the sheriff's office]," says Sheriff Dave Staley. "We look out and there's the vehicle we've been looking for."

Staley says the group game by the jail to grab something that was left there. While inside, the k-9 unit sniffed around the vehicle.

"We can search anybody's vehicle in the parking lot," he added. "Based on the safety and security of this building."

They found three different types of methamphetamine.

"There was Mexican ice, some dirty meth and there was some in a liquid form," Staley added. "Apparently now they've started injecting it."

Ultimately 26-year-old Jakobe Benson was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe.

Mercer County Deputies have made as many meth arrests as we've had days in 2018.

They're seeing the same trend so far this year as last, in the first 11 months deputies made over 40 meth arrests county wide.

This arrest was just conveniently close.

"You can't ignore it when it walks through the door," Staley said.

