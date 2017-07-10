Mercer County Fair begins Monday

Carnival rides, 4-H shows, food, flower and food competitions. You can find it all in Aledo this week.

The annual event at the fairgrounds began in 1853. According the fair's website, more than 11,000 people visit during fair week each summer.

The Miss Mercer County Queen, Junior Miss and Little Miss Pageant take place Tuesday night at the grandstand at 6:30. The grandstand is also host this week to trailer races, tractor pulls and a demolition derby.

A full schedule of events can be found on the Mercer County Fair website: www.mercercountyfair.org.