The Mercer County Sheriff's Department is needing the public's help in identifying this individual.

The subject is a suspect in a motor vehicle theft that occurred in Matherville in the early morning hours of Thursday.

Please contact the Mercer County Sheriff's Department at 309-582-5194 or the Mercer County Crime Stoppers at 309-582-3500 or Crime Stoppers Website at mercercounty.crimestoppersweb.com.