Meritorious Civilian Award awarded to Kaiden Herlein

On Thursday, November 23, 2017 the Muscatine Fire Department responded to 1116 East 4th Street for a report of a structure fire. 7-year-old Kaiden was the one who observed the fire dripping from a ceiling light fixture. At about the same time the smoke detector activated. Kaiden was able to use the cordless phone to call 911 due to his grandmother being legally blind. Kaiden was also able to assist his grandmother outside and instructed her not to re-enter the structure.

On behalf of the City of Muscatine and the Muscatine Fire Department we would like to recognize Kaiden Herlein with the Muscatine Fire Department “Meritorious Civilian Award.” This is only the second time this award has been given out.

The Meritorious Civilian Award is presented for actions termed “Outstanding Performance” in the course of action where a civilian demonstrates remarkable performance relating to the protection of life and/or property.