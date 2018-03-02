Merrill Hotel and Conference Center will soon open in downtown Muscatine

The Merrill Hotel and Conference Center will open on March 12. Several residents say they are looking forward to seeing a new addition to the downtown area.

"Well I think it's a great thing for the community. I think it's a great place for businesses to gather and meet, for conferences to be held," said Andrew Temple, a Muscatine resident.

Others believe this will attract more people to Muscatine.

"I think it's great, always nice to have an option to bring people to town and not just to visit, but to actually stay for some time and be able to take an opportunity to see more of Muscatine and all of our downtown area, so I think it's wonderful," said Oubonh White.

Community Development Director, Dave Gobin, says the project will create about 115 jobs. He says several investments have been made recently in the downtown area.

"We're talking close to 150 million dollars of new investments being made centered around the hotel being one of the first ones to do it, and then others have followed suit," said Gobin.

He says the city has seen growth in new startups, retail, and restaurants in the last six months. The owners of Mamma Mia say the hotel was one of the reasons they decided to open in this location.

"And I think it's going to help all the businesses around like for us, it's going to be a positive thing though because it's going to bring around 70 to 100 people a day," said Feim Veseli, one of the owners of Mamma Mia.

Gobin says the project's economic impact on the city will be about 1 million dollars per year, which can then be reinvested into infrastructure and other improvements. He says investments in the downtown area create a "ripple effect," allowing the rest of the community to also benefit.

The total cost of the project is around 42 million, with a portion of it coming from private investors and TIF financing.