Meteorologist Kevin Phelps vs Farmers' Almanac

We may be in for a brutal winter. That's according to the Farmers' Almanac, which is predicting colder-than-normal weather across much of the country.

It predicts a mid-February deep freeze for the Northeast/New England, Midwest, and Southeast. The 2018/2019 forecast also calls for above-normal precipitation (snow) for the Midwest and New England.

According to a post on its website, the long-range forecast is based on a mathematical and astronomical formula developed in 1818.

But before you go shopping for a snowblower, take note that another longtime publication, the Old Farmer's Almanac, is predicting above-normal temperatures for the upcoming winter.

So what should you believe? KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist Kevin Phelps says stick with your local meteorologist. He says long-range weather predictions are a guess, at best.

In a twist on the fight over folklore, Kevin has agreed to debate the topic with a local farmer who swears by the Farmers' Almanac. You can watch live as they make their case at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 31, 2018, on the KWQC-TV6 News Facebook page.

