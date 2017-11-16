Meth from Mexico appears in Mercer County, arrests up 30 percent

Since January 1st, police in Mercer County have made 40 meth arrests, 30 percent more than they did in all of 2016.

Mercer County Sheriff Dave Staley says the type of meth they're recovering isn't homegrown.

"This stuff is stronger, its more addictive," Sheriff Staley said.

The Mercer County Sheriff's Department has been battling a meth problem from the last few years.

"When I was first elected sheriff, we just killed meth labs," Staley said. "That's all we did was just hammer them."

After two years without busting a meth lab, he believes the drug is coming from elsewhere.

"We're seeing a huge influx of what I call 'Mexican ice'" Staley added. "The good, pure, methamphetamine that makes its way up here from Mexico."

"The stuff we're taking off of people, is a totally different quality," he said. "Its not dirty meth like they make in a soda bottle or they make in a home lab. This is good, clear, pure methamphetamine."

Sheriff Staley says a lot of those busted are repeat offenders.

"It's like they don't care," he said. "It's 'I got caught, I'm going to get caught again,' that seems to be the attitude."

He believes people using meth are breaking into homes looking for money or things they can steal to get their fix. He says that's the reason Brian K. Tully allegedly broke into a home outside of Joy, Illinois and is accused of beating 83-year-old Fred Rooth.

"The Fred Rooth Case, that's methamphetamine linked," Staley said. "The guy was looking for, in my opinion, an easy score. But he is a meth addict, we know this."

Mercer County Deputies are working to stop the meth problem throughout the county, but Staley says it takes more than just arrests.

"I don't have the answers, the judicial system doesn't have the answers," he said. "Society has the answers and they're the ones that are footing the bill."