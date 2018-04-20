Meth from Mexico makes its way to the QCA

A purer, more potent form of methamphetamine is becoming more prevalent in the Quad Cities Area.

Master Sergeant James Rieck, the Director of Quad Cities MEG says his officers have been seeing this type of meth since about 2015.

"It went from Meth used to be maybe 50 or 60 percent pure," he said. "Now you're getting 90 to 100 percent pure methamphetamine that we're finding on the streets of the Quad Cities."

That 50 percent pure meth was being made locally or regionally, according to Rieck.

Now, the stronger and more addictive form of the drug is coming across the border from Mexico.

"People actually drive down and bring it up from the border," he said. "It's also being shipped here from the different parcel services."

Rieck says cartels are trying to make up for lost profits with the legalization of Marijuana in the US.

"They've converted what was once a cannabis field into a poppy field and they've started what they call super labs to produce it," he said. "They're shipping more meth to make up for those lost profits."

The numbers from the DEA prove it. Each county along the Texas-Mexico border reported an increase in meth seizures between 2015 and 2016, the most recent numbers.

In the Quad Cities, QC MEG is going after the people bringing it here.

"The ultimate goal is to get those who are profiting from it and bringing it to the area to cause the most harm."

