ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - According to the Rock Island Police Department, a Metro Bus caught fire early Friday morning near the new MetroLINK building on 44th Street and 4th Avenue. Authorities said the fire started due to a mechanical issue and that no one was on the bus during the time of the fire. This is a developing story, we will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.
Metro bus catches fire in Rock Island
By Emma Hogg |
Posted: Fri 2:49 AM, Dec 29, 2017 |
Updated: Fri 6:51 AM, Dec 29, 2017