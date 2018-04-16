MetroLINK launches battery-electric buses

Riders of the MetroLINK will see new upgrades to the bus line. This afternoon, the company debuted their three new battery-electric buses. The buses will go through route 20. The eco-friendly transit option is part of the company's push to help the environment by cutting down on emissions.

“We are committed to keeping the air quality as clean as possible here in the Quad Cities and introducing this eco-friendly transit vehicle, do just that,” said MetroLINK Manager of Administration, Jennifer Hirsch.

The bus company is scheduled to buy five more buses next year.