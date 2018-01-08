Mexican man acquitted of San Francisco murder denied bail

The Mexican man acquitted of murder in a San Francisco case that prompted immigration debate has been denied release from jail pending trial on federal gun charges.

Photo: San Francisco Police Department Photo: Steinle family

Jose Ines Garcia Zarate appeared in federal court Monday to face two illegal gun possession charges, which were filed after a San Francisco jury acquitted him of murder for the July 2015 fatal shooting of Kate Steinle. Garcia Zarate has been deported five times and has spent a combined 17 years in U.S. prisons for three illegal re-entry convictions before the shooting.

Garcia Zarate says he found the gun that killed Steinle under a seat on a San Francisco pier. He says it accidentally fired when he picked it up.

He was transferred from San Francisco jail to federal custody over the weekend.

Story Details