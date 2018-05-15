Mexican restaurant in Davenport burglarized, owners hoping to warn others

Los Candiles was burglarized over the weekend in Davenport and now the owners are hoping to warn other owners to be on the lookout.

"Even in the midst of 'bad things' happening, we are fortunate to have so much community support and positive people around us," the restaurant tells TV-6.

On Saturday, May 12 the restaurant reviewed footage after seeing their store had been broken into.

"They broke and came in through the west window. Before that, they smashed the front door." The restaurant says it appears that three men were in the store and that after one broke in, they let the other in by opening a window.

Both drawers and bottles of liquor were taken from the restaurant.

The owners say they fear it may be retaliation after they pressed charges on one customer who used a counterfeit bill at their other restaurant, Azteca.

No staff was present or injured during the break-in as it happened after hours.

TV-6 has reached out to Davenport police for comment on any information and have not heard back yet.

This is a developing story.