Mexico, Canada, stress common front in NAFTA talks

Mexican and Canadian officials said Wednesday that talks on the North American Free Trade Agreement will remain a three-way negotiation, despite suggestions by U.S. President Donald Trump that he might pursue separate trade deals with both countries.

Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray says "Canada and Mexico not only share geography, history and friendship, but also principles and common goals, and we are a team and act as a team."

Visiting Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland "Canada very much believes in NAFTA as a trilateral agreement."

"While the ultimate deal will be trilateral ... it's completely normal to have a bilateral meeting," Freeland said.

Freeland said Canada also opposes a "sunset" clause proposed by Trump that would allow countries to opt out of the pact every five years. Mexico shares the position that such a clause would hurt longer-term investment.

Freeland also met Wednesday with Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who will take office on Dec. 1.