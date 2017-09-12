Miami Police post picture of looters as warning

Hurricane Irma hit Florida over the weekend of Sept.10 and was even impacting the state on Monday, September 13. Already, there have already been reports of looting.

The Miami Police Department posted a picture of nine people sitting in a cell with the caption, "Thinking about looting? Ask these guys how that tuned out. #stayindoors."

The post seems to serve as a warning for others thinking about looting.

The department's Twitter page had more pictures of looters being arrested.

More looters arrested tonight by @MiamiPD officers; we're out in full force! pic.twitter.com/TS8dJOQtVW — C. Gause (@LittleHaitiCmdr) September 11, 2017

The social media page later featured a post that said on Tuesday, September 12 the Deputy Chief, Luis Cabrera, and Miami's Mayor, Tomás Regalado, would hold a press conference to discuss the looting that occurred during Hurricane Irma.

News Conference to be held tomorrow, 9-12-17 ���� pic.twitter.com/lWRHoWQl3x — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 11, 2017

