Michael Kim celebrated his 25th birthday Saturday with a Day 3 lead at the John Deere Classic. He was the guy to catch all weekend, setting a 72-hole course record going -27.

The 25-year-old nabbed his first PGA Tour Win, a common thing at TPC Deere Run. Jordan Spieth nabbed his first tour win at the JDC in 2003.

Kim's family celebrated with him on the 18th green at TPC Deere Run.

Kim shot a -8 on day one, a -7 on day two, -7 on day three and -5 on day four.