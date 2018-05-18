Michaels recalls thousands of art and pottery kits over burn hazards

Thousands of art and pottery kits are being recalled by Michaels.

The recall involves more than 100,000 Creatology Spin Art Kits and more than 260,000 Creatology Pottery Wheel Kits.

The battery compartment in both kits can potentially overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Both the Spin Art and Pottery Wheel Kits were sold exclusively at Michaels Stores nationwide and online from August 2011 through February 2018 for about $25.

Consumers are urged to immediately take the recalled kits away from children.

The kits can be returned to any Michaels store for a full refund.

No injuries have been reported.