Michelle Obama has dance party with toddler after she's awed by portrait

A little girl in Washington was captivated by a portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Mrs. Obama posted this video Tuesday on Twitter.

It shows her and little Parker Curry having a "dance party".

A photo of the two-year-old staring at a portrait of Obama hanging at the National Portrait Gallery went viral recently.

The official portraits of the former first lady and president were unveiled last month.

Mrs. Obama's message to Parker was "keep on dreaming big" and "maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you."