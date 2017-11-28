Michigan donates 700 Christmas trees to military families in Florida

Military families in Florida are receiving free Christmas trees and they're coming from Michigan.

Growers from across the state make the donations every year, this year about 700 trees were shipped.

Servicemembers from all branches of the military came out to show their support at the annual event.

"I have a special bond to my, as you say, my brothers and sisters of the Armed Forces," Army veteran Bruce Binns said. "I consider myself still to be a soldier at heart and so the bonds are very close and we look out for each other."

The trees come from Wahmoff Farms in the city of Gobles.