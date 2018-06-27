Michigan man cited after train collides with his vehicle in Lee County

A Michigan man has been cited for Improper Lane Usage after his vehicle was hit by a train in Lee County.

Police were called to Perry Road at Tyler Street in Steward for a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a train just after 11 p.m. on Monday.

Troopers located the driver, 77-year-old James Bossart of Clinton Township, Michigan, uninjured. Officials say Bossart was traveling eastbound when he veered off the road while making a curve near the railroad tracks. Bossart's vehicle then became disabled on the railroad tracks and he was unable to get back onto the road.

Bossart told officials he saw the train coming so he left his vehicle. A Burlington Northern Sante Fe train hit Bossart's vehicle.

The Illinois State Police were assisted on scene by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Steward Fire Department and Rochelle Fire Department.