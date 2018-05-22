Michigan police officer rescues kitten who gets stuck on busy interstate

A Michigan police officer saved a cat on the side of the interstate earlier this month.

Body cam video shows this Livonia police officer rescuing a cat along Interstate 96 around 3 p.m. local time on May 5.

Nobody knows how the cat made it to the center median, but officer Cameron Koss was there to save the day.

The frightened kitty ran away and tried to jump over the median and escape, but Koss caught her just in time.

He put the cat in the back of his scout car and took her to the station house.

Officers decided to name her "Libbey", who calmed down enough to settle into Koss' police cap.

Libbey was then taken to the Michigan Humane Society, where she received treatment for an upper respiratory infection and is doing better.

The Michigan Humane Society said Libbey is ready to be adopted.