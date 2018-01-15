MidAmerican reporting more than 2,000 customers without power - UPDATED

UPDATE: MidAmerican reps say power is restored to all those impacted. The cause of the outage was equipment failure on a primary line.

ORIGINAL:

Officials with MidAmerican Energy say more than 2,000 customers in Davenport experienced an outage around 5:45 pm Monday.

The MidAmerican outage map currently shows 2,149 customers without power.

Adam Jacoby with MidAmerican says crews have been dispatched to patrol and find the cause.

Once the cause is identified, Jacoby says they will be able to give an estimated time of restoration.

He says boundaries for the outage are the 400 block of West Locust to the north and east, the 1100 block of West Third Street to the south, and the 1600 block of West Fourth Street to the west.