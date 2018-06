Mid American Energy has confirmed that 1405 people are without power in Davenport.

There are service members on site and more crews on the way, and the cause of the power outage has not been determined.

There is no timeline when power will be restored.

With dangerous heat warnings in effect, KWQC TV6 would like to remind you to check on neighbors who may be vulnerable to extreme temperatures. And if conditions become extreme, go to a community location with power.