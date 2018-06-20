MidAmerican Energy passes the 50 percent mark in renewable energy

MidAmerican Energy Company announced they have passed the 50 percent mark in renewable energy.

The Iowa Utilities Board verified that in 2017, 50.8 percent of the energy MidAmerican Energy Company delivered to its customers was comprised of renewable energy.

MidAmerican Energy expects the percentage to grow in the coming years as the company completes more of its wind projects.

The wind projects are part of the company's plan to be the first investor-owned electric utility in the nation to have 100 percent of its customers' energy use be supplied by renewable energy.

MidAmerican Energy expects to complete its "Wind XII" project in late 2020. The project is subject to IUB approval.

Iowa leads the nation in percentage of electric generation coming from wind.

More information about MidAmerican Energy's renewable energy projects can be found on their website.