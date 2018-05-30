MidAmerican Energy to hit 100 percent renewable goal

MidAmerican Energy Company will generate renewable energy equal to 100 percent of its customers’ usage on an annual basis, upon completion of their proposed wind energy project.

MidAmerican Energy proposed the additional investment of $922 million with the announcement of its Wind XII project. The project, if approved, is expected to be completed in late 2020.

“Wind XII will transform our 100 percent renewable energy vision from a bold dream into a reality,” Adam Wright, MidAmerican Energy’s President and CEO, said.

The company estimates Wind XII will create more than 300 full-time jobs related to construction and another 28 full-time positions for ongoing operations and maintenance.

Wind XII will provide an average $6.9 million per year in additional Iowa property tax payments on wind turbines and nearly $5.6 million more in annual landowner easement payments. In 2017, MidAmerican Energy paid $19.6 million in Iowa property taxes on wind turbines.