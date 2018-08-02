MidAmerican Truck falls into sinkhole in Davenport

A MidAmerican Power and Energy Truck fell into a sinkhole in Davenport after responding to a call regarding excessive water around a power pole.

Kelly Construction of Davenport, Inc. called MidAmerican after excessive amounts of water were found around a power pole at the corner of East 11th and Prospect Terrace.

Sharpe Towing And Recovery removed the MidAmerican Vehicle from the sinkhole and assessed that the vehicle would have dropped further had it not been for the vehicle's protected break line.

MidAmerican says the hole was caused by water eroding land away from the top of the hill and that there is a high probability that there are more sinkholes in the area.

Kelly Construction declined to comment on if the water issue could cause structural concerns to roads and houses on the hill.

The City of Davenport may need to pursue a Street Repair or Rehabilitation, and Maintenance program to repair the road if there is extensive damage to the roadways in that area from erosion.