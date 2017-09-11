MidAmerican crews help with Hurricane Irma cleanup

Today, MidAmerican Energy Company sent more than 250 employees and contractors to Florida to be in place and prepared to help repair utility infrastructure and restore power in the wake of Hurricane Irma, which is expected to make landfall in the U.S. this weekend.

In conjunction with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Locals 109 and 499, MidAmerican Energy is releasing 90 electric line workers including contractors, 16 support staff and 150 contract tree trimmers. These employees and contractors are coming from across MidAmerican Energy’s service territory to lend their assistance, and they are expected to be there for several weeks.

“A storm of this size and magnitude will cause widespread devastation to utility infrastructure, and the restoration effort will require help from across the nation,” said James Dougherty, vice president of electric delivery for MidAmerican Energy. “We are well-prepared and pleased to honor requests for assistance when a natural disaster or severe, widespread weather event occurs. We take our responsibilities as a provider of essential energy services very seriously and understand the importance of helping restore power safely and effectively in any situation.”

“IBEW Locals 109 and 499 and their members are proud to be part of these critical efforts to help those impacted by Hurricane Irma,” said Randy Phillips, IBEW Local 499 business manager, and Tim Wolfe, IBEW Local 109 business manager, in a joint statement. “These highly skilled professionals will work safely and efficiently to restore energy services and help the area return to normal, and we look forward to their safe return home when their work in the restoration effort is complete.”

MidAmerican Energy’s commitment to customer service will not be impacted as local crews will have expanded hours and will be securing additional resources to minimize the impact on existing projects when responding to mutual assistance requests; the company is fully prepared to continue to provide the safe, reliable energy services its customers rely on.