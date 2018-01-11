Midday shooting injures man at Davenport business

One man received a non-life threatening gunshot wound after a shot was fired in an altercation between two others. Police say they got the call on Thursday January 11, 2018 around 12:47 p.m..

According to reports, two individuals were having a dispute in Devine Creations, 700 W 3rd Street, when the shot was fired. the 26-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with unreported injuries. Police say the victim wasn't directly involved in the dispute. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app CityConnect Davenport, IA or CrimeReports by Motorola.