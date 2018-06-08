Middletown fitness camp to host Olympians and local students

High school students from Iowa are invited to attend a week long fitness camp at the National Guard Armed Forces Center.

The camp is free and will include Olympians, national champions and other elite athletes for the students to train with. There is more than 190 people already registered for the camp. The camp will take place on June 11-14 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. every day. This is the fourth straight year of the camp, which focuses on teaching students teamwork, perseverance, and leadership.

The camp hosts motivational speakers and visits from local law enforcement, fire departments and emergency services every year. This year the camp will feature seven U.S. Army World Class Athletes from Fort Carson, Colorado, including Olympians Staff Sgt. Dennis Bowsher (modern pentathlon), Sgt. Justin Olsen (bobsled) and Sgt. Emily Sweeney (luge).

The National Guard Armed Forces Center is located at 16815 Highway 34, Middletown, Iowa.

For more information on the fitness camp, visit www.iowanationalguard.com.