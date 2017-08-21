Midwest drivers warned of eclipse traffic delays Monday

Drivers across the Midwest are seeing extraordinary messages on electronic interstate signs which warn about Monday’s eclipse.

One sign in southern Wisconsin on I-43 reads, “DON’T HAVE AN ECLIPSE IN JUDGMENT DRIVE SAFELY”.

Illinois motorists heading west on I-88 in Rock Island County see a message advising “TRAFFIC DELAYS POSSIBLE THRU AUG 22” due to the eclipse.

The Illinois Department of Transportation estimates as many as 200,000 people will visit the prime viewing areas in southern Illinois with locations outside those zones seeing increased traffic before, during, and after the event.

Many construction lane closures across Illinois will be eliminated until 6 p.m. Tuesday to help accommodate the additional traffic.

IDOT advises drivers not to park along the shoulder of any roadway or drive wearing eclipse glasses.

Motorists should turn on their headlights if driving during the eclipse.