Migrating bald eagles return to Quad Cities

The eagles have again landed in the Quad Cities Area.

Each winter as their fishing spots up north freeze over, bald eagles tend to migrate south to the QCA to find food.

Lock and Dam 14 in LeClaire is one of their favorite hangouts, and that is where wildlife photographer Jay Wolf snapped a series of spectacular shots early Sunday morning.

“We are at the time of year when more and more will be showing up every day,” Wolf, a native of Albany, Illinois, said. “They are so big and graceful!”

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says bald eagles are under pressure in the cold months to consume enough food in order to maintain body heat.

If you would to see the bald eagles, set an early alarm.

Studies show more than 70% of an eagle’s total daily feeding occurs in the early morning hours.