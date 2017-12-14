Milan, Illinois company adding 60 new jobs in expansion

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - A homegrown company in the Quad Cities is expanding and hoping to fill 60 new jobs. Group O is looking for customer service and sales positions.
The company is seeking applicants for the following positions:
· Inbound Customer Service Representatives help customers redeem rebates and rewards, and resolve any questions or concerns that may arise.
· Inbound Care and Sales Agents provide customer service as well as upsell products and services to existing customers.
· Bilingual applicants are strongly encouraged to apply. No outbound calls, weekends or late nights are required.
Applicants are encouraged to apply online at www.groupo.com
Group O provides marketing, supply chain and packaging services working with numerous Fortune 100 companies.