Milan, Illinois company adding 60 new jobs in expansion

A homegrown company in the Quad Cities is expanding and hoping to fill 60 new jobs. Group O is looking for customer service and sales positions.

The company is seeking applicants for the following positions:

· Inbound Customer Service Representatives help customers redeem rebates and rewards, and resolve any questions or concerns that may arise.

· Inbound Care and Sales Agents provide customer service as well as upsell products and services to existing customers.

· Bilingual applicants are strongly encouraged to apply. No outbound calls, weekends or late nights are required.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online at www.groupo.com .

Group O provides marketing, supply chain and packaging services working with numerous Fortune 100 companies.

